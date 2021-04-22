State Farm gives large donation, helping so children receive a third meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-State Farm has awarded a $14,000 grant to IM Kids 3rd Meal to support their efforts to provide food to food insecure children. The grant will help to benefit eleven schools throughout Ionia and Montcalm counties. Food insecurity refers to USDA’s measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. Food insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time. Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.

“State Farm, its employees and agents take those words to heart and are constantly looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of the people they serve and their communities. They take special pride in helping out our youth and appreciate the opportunity to help support IM Kids 3rd Meal.” said Tom Wilcox, State Farm agent.

Donate to IM KIDS 3rd Meal. One dollar equates to one meal for a local child.