State Farm awards $14,000 to IM KIDS 3rd Meal program, helping to feed food insecure children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-State Farm has awarded a $14,000 grant to IM Kids 3rd Meal to support their efforts to provide food to food insecure children. The grant will help to benefit eleven schools throughout Ionia and Montcalm counties. Food insecurity refers to USDA’s measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. Food insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time. Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.

Feeding America Meal Gap Map projects increases in childhood food insecurity in Ionia

(83%) and Montcalm (56%) counties to increase this year.



“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the US economy. Before the pandemic, over 11 million kids were facing hunger, after the pandemic that number has jumped to 18 million. State Farm’s mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm’s support of IM 3rd Kids Meal shows State Farm’s commitment to their mission by helping the children of Ionia County (and Montcalm County) receive

the food they need.” stated Jim Slaven, State Farm Public Affairs.



Volunteers come in each day to make and pack the meals that feed food insecure children. This could not be done without the help of volunteers like State Farm agents. “I am proud to be a monthly volunteer at the IM Kid 3rd Meal Program. Anyone can do it! The meals they provide are helping so many of our local food insecure families. I am also proud to be a State Farm Insurance Agent working for a company that cares and gives back to communities in need.



Working together we can defeat childhood hunger.” said Wendy Rode, State Farm agent.

“State Farm’s slogan, “Like a good neighbor State Farm is there” is more than just a slogan.

State Farm, its employees and agents take those words to heart and are constantly looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of the people they serve and their communities. They take special pride in helping out our youth and appreciate the opportunity to help support IM Kids 3rd Meal.” said Tom Wilcox, State Farm agent.



“Once again, we sincerely thank State Farm for their continued partnership with IM Kids. We appreciate how they not only recognize but prioritize the importance of children having access to adequate food resources. Our work would not be as impactful as it is if not for collaborative partners such as State Farm.”, said Ethan Ebenstein, Superintendent Ionia County ISD.

