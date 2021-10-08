Ionia County ISD provides hands-on training and work experience for students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Deciding on a future career is an exciting time for students, however it’s also a big decision. Many students are familiar with career options, but don’t have hands-on experiences to know if they want to pursue a field. In West Michigan, the Ionia County Intermediate School District is helping. Students at the Ionia County Career Center are able to explore different career paths with hands-on training.

Career & Technical Education (CTE) is at the forefront of preparing students to be “career- and college -ready.” The program also offers students the opportunity to receive high school academic credit upon program completion.

In looking to a college education, articulation is also available. This allows students to earn free college credit for skills once the program is completed during high school. According to the Ionia County ISD website, articulation recognizes outstanding academic performance, eliminates needless repetition of equivalent work, saves time and money, promoting further education.

For more information, visit the IONIA COUNTRY ISD website.