IM KIDS 3rd Meal provides nutritious meals to kids, thanks to the local community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The issue of childhood hunger happens around the globe and right here in West Michigan, people often say “How can I alone make a difference?” Well, you can with just $20 or one hour. The IM KIDS 3rd Meal program is helping to ensure that children throughout the community receive a third meal throughout the pandemic, and all year long.

Click the video above to watch!

Throughout the school year, students receive third meals during their day while at school. Deb Wagner, from Ionia ISD, spoke to Jordan Carson today on the importance to providing meals to students who are learning virtually from home.

To ensure the program continues this work, community support is vital. It cost just $20 a month to support a child with a meal each day of the week. To support, click here.