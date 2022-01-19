Dine to Donate: Local Wendy’s will donate 50% sales on January 26th to IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants announces the grand reopening of the Wendy’s® located at 1010 N Lafayette Street in Greenville. The restaurant recently underwent significant renovations as part of TEAM Schostak’s statewide image activation efforts for its 56 Wendy’s locations. Improvements include a modern guest seating area, remodeled restrooms, an updated exterior and a repaved parking lot.



As part of its mission to serve the community, TEAM Schostak is partnering with IM Kids 3rd Meal, a local nonprofit that provides food-insecure children with nutritious, ready-to-eat meals after school. The restaurant will donate 50% of sales on Wednesday, January 26 to IM Kids 3rd Meal and will present a

check of the earnings at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Dine to Donate” for IM Kids 3rd Meal

● Wednesday, January 26

● 50% of sales will benefit IM Kids 3rd Meal

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening

● Monday, January 31, 11 AM

● First 100 customers will receive a keychain good for free Jr. Frosty® treats for 2022*

● Ribbon cutting with TEAM Schostak leadership, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, and local public safety heroes

● Check presentation to IM Kids 3rd Meal



Voted Top Workplace in Michigan for four years in a row, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants expects to fill approximately 25 jobs in the Greenville area over the next year at its restaurants. As part of the company’s commitment to helping team members grow, eligible employees and immediate family

members can receive a full college scholarship at Cleary University toward programs including bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Our number one core value is our people,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. “The scholarship program is just one way we put our people first and contribute to the advancement of their careers and goals.”

For more information on the free college scholarship program and career opportunities, visit Teamschostak.com/education.