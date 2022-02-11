Dine to Donate Check Presentation: Local Wendy’s Restaurant gives portion of sales to IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants announces the grand reopening of the Wendy’s® located at 1010 N Lafayette Street in Greenville. The restaurant recently underwent significant renovations as part of TEAM Schostak’s statewide image activation efforts for its 56 Wendy’s locations.

As part of its mission to serve the community, TEAM Schostak is partnering with IM Kids 3rd Meal, a local nonprofit that provides food-insecure children with nutritious, ready-to-eat meals after school. The restaurant will donate 50% of sales from Wednesday, January 26 to IM Kids 3rd Meal and presented a check during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Click the video above to watch!