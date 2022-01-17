Bring a smile to a child’s face, decorate meal bags for IM KIDS 3rd Meal program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Food insecurity is referred to by the USDA’s measure of lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members, and the uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.

Although food insecurity is harmful to any individual, it’s particularly devastating to children. When children are exxperiencing hunger, they can’t concentrate at school, and have an increase in illness across the board. in Montcalm County, 1 in 4 children are food insecure. In Ionia County the number is 1 in 5 children. The IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program provides 12 schools with evening meals for food insecure children.

Meals are packed in decorated bags, and the children love the bags. It’s a part of their day that gives them a lift, and is something they look forward to on a consistent basis. The community is invited to decorate bags, and mail them into the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program.

IM KIDS 3rd Meal is supported by the Ionia County Intermediate School District and the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District. For more information about supporting this program, contact IM Kids 3rd Meal at imkids3rdmeal@gmail.com or 616-225-7264.

You can send bags to:

H.O. Steele Education Center

10260 S Sheridan Rd. Fenwick, MI 48834

