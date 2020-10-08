Welcoming ‘i understand’ as a community partner with Live Local-Give Local

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-We are thrilled to welcome i Understand as a community partner of Live Local-Give Local, at WOOD TV8/WOTV4.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people age 10-34. i understand is a non-profit organization that offers compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness.

i understand believes in a future where the stigma associated with suicide and mental illness is erased.

i understand was created by Vonnie Woodrick in 2014 in loving memory of her husband Rob who lost his battle with depression in 2003.

i Understand believes:

i understand suicide is an effect of an illness i understand mental illnesses are treatable i understand stigma is the #1 reason why someone would not seek treatment for mental illness; education and awareness are vital to saving and changing lives i understand reaching out to those who are suffering could save a life; let someone know you are available and treat them with respect and compassion i understand most people who are suicidal do not want to die; they want their pain to end i understand speaking out about suicide may empower others to share their stories i understand feelings of guilt are part of the grieving process on the way to finding peace and acceptance i understand those who die by suicide do make it to heaven

For more information on i Understand, visit www.iunderstandloveheals.org

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.