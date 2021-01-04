Live Local Give Local

Understanding, sharing, and healing helps to positively impact mental wellness thanks to a local non-profit

As we look back at our Live Local-Give Local stories from 2020, one of the stories that stands out is this one. The non-profit “i understand” helps to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness.

Vonnie Woodrick (Founder of i understand) is working with her staff, volunteers, and community members to bring more awareness to the issue of suicide. i understand believes in a future where the stigma associated with suicide, brain health, and mental illness is erased. 

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

During the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping local has never been more important. The i Understand Shop can make gift giving easy this year! From candles and t-shirts to umbrellas and the book; i Understand-pain love and healing after suicide, written by Vonnie Woodrick. Shop local gifts here.

