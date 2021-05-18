The Wristband Project brings awareness to Mental Health Action Day, with i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s no surprise to experts, especially during the pandemic, that suicide rates have risen, This is particularly prevalent among young adults. The COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.”

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, according to www.MentalHealthActionDay.org, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help is still difficult. Mental Health Action Day is a movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness into mental health action.

i understand is encouraging people to take mental health action — whether for themselves or for their loved ones, by attending Ada understands and/or participating in the Wristband Project.

Ada understands will take place on Thursday, May 20th from 4pm-7pm in Ada Village. Area businesses will be showing their support by offering live music, store specials/discounts or hosting a mental health action initiative. Partnering nonprofits and mental health care facilities will also be on site with resources. A list of participants can be found at: www.iunderstandloveheals.org/events

Mental Health Action Day is about driving attention to free and easily accessible resources, and it’s time we all take our mental health as serious as we do our physical health.

i understand believes that the first step is to stop hiding behind our illness or source of pain. We are providing wristbands for people to wear their illness/source of pain on their wrists to show others they are not alone. We have all experienced loss, depression, anxiety or a form of mental/brain health illness. On Thursday, i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick, will be wearing a pink wristband for suicide loss, and a blue wristband for anxiety. The hidden illnesses need to be seen, not hidden. Normalized not judged. Mental health is health – together let’s remove the stigma.

Wristbands will be available at the Ada understands event or by contacting i understand.

Wristband colors:

Pink – suicide loss/suicide survivor

Green – depression/bipolar/mental health disorder

Blue – anxiety, PTSD, OCD/pain/autism

Purple – eating disorders, domestic violence, caregiver

Yellow – equality

Orange – self harm, ADHD

Red – substance abuse

Gray – personality disorder

‘It takes just one person to understand or acknowledge the pain someone is feeling due to a mental/bain health illness. Will you ‘be the one’? – Vonnie Woodrick

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation and our world.

More on Mental Health Action Day and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org