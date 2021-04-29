The i understand sensory room, providing comfort and calm for youth at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-As the number of children with mental health issues rises, so does the need for a comforting and calming space. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has opened its doors to the new i understand sensory room, which will allow young patients with mental health issues and sensory disorders, to visit an extraordinary room offering comfort.

The new i understand sensory room will provide mental stimulus for children with physical disabilities, developmental delays and sensory impairments. The room will be able to help develop calming affects while encouraging independence through stimulants of sound, touch and hearing.

To learn more, click the video above.