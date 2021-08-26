Shooting for the stars: 15-year old girl makes ‘Star Shooters’ jewelry to benefit mental health organization, i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Mara, a 15-year old girl in West Michigan had battled with mental health issues since the age of eight. With the help of her mother, and the non-profit i understand, she’s proving that she’s a bright star with a bright future.

Mara’s line of whimsical and fun jewelry can be found at a local coffee house in Ada, Michigan, called Brody’s Be Café. When you walk into the cafe, you can find a display of Mara’s “Star Shooters” jewelry for purchase. Not only are the jewelry pieces part of the healing process for Mara, but the proceeds go to benefit i understand.

i understand is a nonprofit organization that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain. i understand believes in a future where the stigma associated with suicide and mental/brain illness is erased. Click the video player above to watch!

Brody’s Be Cafe is a café with purpose, and employs special needs adults, to give an opportunity to those who struggle to find it. You can find the Star Shooters jewelry at the café address below.

Buy Star Shooters jewelry:

Brody’s Be Cafe

7267 Thornapple River Dr

Ada, MI 49301

Get involved with i understand:

Sign the definition petition, and help change the way we talk about suicide.

Join i understand in upcoming events!