“Share your story” campaign promotes healing through conversation with the non-profit, i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-As a Live Local Give Local partner, by sharing meaningful stories, i understand will bring the conversation of mental/brain health illnesses to everyday places to normalize and update the way we talk, perceive and understand. At i understand, they believe conversation is the key to creating a new perspective and shifting the current narrative. Together, we can provide comfort, compassion and hope one story at a time. Click the video above to watch the first commercial.

Be the One Podcast:

i understand recently posted two new ‘Be the One’ podcasts with Aaron and Vonnie.

On Helping Our Children with Dr. Beth DeRose, we chat with Dr. Beth about how the current loss of community and connection is affecting our children and tips for how to bolster their coping skills. She also mentions several local resources that are available if help is needed. Most profoundly, Dr. Beth reminds us that in order to help others, we must put our own oxygen mask on first.

The episode Embracing Imperfections with Shandy Longcore, starts with Shandy telling her own story of being a suicide survivor – she was only ten years old at the time of her attempt. She hid behind her smile for years burying the traumatic memory before finding her calling and her ‘why’. Shandy reminds us that we each have a purpose and we are here for a reason.