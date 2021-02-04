Mental health and the correlation to heart health: reducing your risk to heart related issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not just your diet that affects your heart health, it’s the wellness of your mind and your body, too.

Today, Kim Rantala from i understand sat down to talk with Jordan Carson about the correlation between mental health and heart health.

Anxiety, stress, depression, anger and loneliness all have a negative effect on your heart health while things such as happiness, sense of purpose, mindfulness, psychological wellbeing and emotional vitality have a positive effect.

For more mental health/ brain health resources, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.