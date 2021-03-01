Meijer Brain Health Minute: nutrition tips to positively impact your brain and wellness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In our March Meijer Brain Health Minute, Doug Meijer is joined by Dr. Janna Hilber to bring awareness to the benefits of empowered medicine, and feeding our body the nutrients it needs. By choosing quality vitamins and nutritious foods we feed not only our body but also nourish our mind and soul.

Dr. Janna is a third-generation doctor who has been practicing integrative medicine since 2013. Learn more about her work by visiting www.empoweredmedicine.com. She can also be found at www.mercyhealth.org and www.cleanjuice.com.

Click the video player above to watch this month’s video for March is National Nutrition Month.

Visit the i understand website for downloads on healthy eating and foods that fight depression.