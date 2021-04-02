Meijer Brain Health Minute: navigating the effects of alcohol abuse with Sanford Addiction Treatment Centers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-April is Alcohol Awareness Month. The importance of bringing awareness to the topic of alcohol consumption, abuse and addiction is imperative to our own health and those around us. More than 100,000 Americans die unnecessarily each year because of alcohol.

The National Council of Alcohol and Drug Dependence reports that one in every 12 adults, or 17.6 million people, abuse or are dependent on alcohol. Millions more Americans engage in binge drinking regularly, and seven million kids live with a parent who regularly abuses alcohol. The good news is that alcohol use disorders are 100 percent treatable.

i understand is proud to collaborate with Sanford Addiction Treatment Centers in Grand Rapids, Michigan to help others understand and navigate the effects alcohol can have on each of us. Sanford Addiction Treatment Centers is an incredible resource for the West Michigan community.