Meijer Brain Health Minute: June is National PTSD Awareness Month, help is available

GRAND RAPIS, Mich. (WOTV)-Post Traumatic Syndrome Disorder (PTSD) is a mental/brain health condition that is most often the result of a traumatic experience. The symptoms of PTSD such as nightmares, flashbacks or feeling anxious can be debilitating and affect an individual’s quality of life. According to the American Psychiatric Association, an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD at some point in their lifetime, with women being twice as likely as men to have PTSD.

During the month of June, the Meijer Brain Health Minute commercial features Doug Meijer, along with Kent Riddle, President and CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, where treatment for PTSD is available. Their treatment teams work with patients to acknowledge the trauma, identify specific rehabilitation needs and development a recovery plan. You do not have to face this challenge alone – support is available.

*Information provided by i understand-love heals