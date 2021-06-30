Meijer Brain Health Minute: Doug Meijer, GRCC’s Dr. Pink, and more stand together for Minority Mental Health Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Doug Meijer and Dr. Bill Pink, President of Grand Rapids Community College, are joining forces for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month to voice the need for better mental/brain health resources in our minority and underserved communities. It is crucial that mental/brain health conversations are normalized and presented in a stigma free manner being sensitive to diversity and cultural differences while encouraging individuals to seek treatment for themselves or others. Everyone regardless of their background, skin color, ethnicity or identity, deserves the help and support they need to achieve a healthier and more productive lifestyle. We must stand together – together to make a difference and together to provide equal access to help and support.

For more information visit the i understand love heals website.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255 (TALK) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.