Meijer Brain Health Minute: Doug Meijer supports National Suicide Prevention Month in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time to encourage conversation, highlight and reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and advocate for its prevention.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Suicide rates continue to rise with as the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34. Worldwide, we are losing almost one million of our friends, family members and co-workers to suicide, each year.

In this Meijer Brain Health Minute commercial, Doug Meijer Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand, and Jill Krause, CEO of Forest View Hospital, remind us that help is available if you are in pain or struggling with a mental/brain health illness.

Talking saves lives. Reach out to a friend, tell someone, call or text a crisis line – you are not alone.

