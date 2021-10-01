Meijer Brain Health Minute: Doug Meijer joins law enforcement to support bullying prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Bullying comes in many forms and can occur at home, work, school and online. During the month of October – National Bullying Prevention Month, we invite you to join Doug Meijer and Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young to bring community-wide awareness to this unacceptable and potentially life-threatening behavior. Everyone can do something to help prevent bullying. Let’s celebrate our differences, change culture and emphasize respect and inclusion. Together, we can make a difference.

Click the video above to watch!

If you are a victim of bullying and need help, talk to someone you trust. You are not alone and help is available at 1.800.273.TALK.