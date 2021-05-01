Meijer Brain Health Minute: Be the one to listen and support someone who is struggling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Across the country, May is observed as Mental Health Awareness Month. Through a partnership with Doug Meijer and the non-profit, i understand, The Meijer Brain Health Minute is an ongoing message to erase stigma and judgement associated with mental illness and suicide.

Vonnie Woodrick, creator of the non-profit; i understand, shares her message on the Meijer Brain Health Minute.

Click the video above to watch the May Meijer Brain Health Minute on WOOD TV8.

You can be the one for someone by listening, and offering support to someone who may be struggling. Below are things to remember to help to eliminate the stigma surrounding suicide…

i understand suicide is an effect of an illness

i understand mental illnesses are treatable

i understand stigma is the #1 reason why someone would not seek treatment for mental/brain-health illnesses

i understand reaching out to those who are suffering could save a life, let someone know you are available and treat them with respect and compassion

i understand most people who are suicidal do not want to die, they want their pain to end

i understand speaking out about suicide may empower others to share their stories

i understand feelings of guilt are part of the grieving process on the way to find peace and acceptance

i understand those who die by suicide do make it to heaven

For more information, visit the i understand love heals websit

For additional resources click here!

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.