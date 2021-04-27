May events that support Mental Health Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and i understand is inviting the community to take part in local events to help change the conversation, and erase the stigma associated with suicide. Below are ways to get involved!

Pink Heart Project:

The Pink Heart Project is a campaign to lift the mental/brain health conversation from awareness to action. Conversation is key to helping those who may be living with an illness or in pain. Let’s join together since we only need one person to understand – will you ‘be the one’?

The Pink Heart Project needs you! Join us by sharing your heart with others at work, school or in your community? The conversation begins with you in everyday places. Let’s talk, raise awareness and reduce stigma. We are accepting $1 donations for a pink heart stress ball, help card and a hug – chocolate, of course. We will deliver hearts & hugs to you to kick-off the conversation during Mental Health Awareness Month. Order hearts here!

For more information visit https://iunderstandloveheals.org/events

Dog Walk Around Roselle Park:

Get up, get out and walk with your furry friend! It’s good for your mental/brain health! We all know how good it is to venture outside and be active. It’s beneficial for your mind, body and spirit. Join i understand on Saturday, May 16th, 11am – 1pm for a walk around Roselle Park. Enjoy a tail waggin’ good time with several community partners. Meet Scott Kenyon as he paints the lucky winner’s dog portrait on site! One lucky winner will win a custom dog portrait valued at $800.

REGISTER HERE!

Registration is just $10 and includes the following:

A snack, beverage and cookie.

A gift for your furry friend from Pet Supplies Plus.

Dog treats from Beer City Dog Biscuits.

i understand information will be available.

Walk through the park at your leisure. More information visit the i understand love heals website. Stay up to date on events on the i understand Facebook Page.

If you need help, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.