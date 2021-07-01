Local man shares on losing a brother to suicide, now he’s sending a message of hope to others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. A local young man is sharing his personal story of losing his brother to suicide, and now he’s looking to help others. Through his connection with the non-profit, i understand, he’s hoping to spread awareness to others throughout the community.

Each person who is seeking help for mental health or brain health issues needs to be seen and heard. Minority Mental Health Awareness Month brings attention to the issue that support may not be accessible in many marginalized communities. Eliminating barriers will help us come together to bring awareness to this important issue.

By working together, we can create change that will provide a better system of support. Let’s embrace our differences, celebrate our diversity, and recognize that mental/brain health illnesses do not discriminate. By building stigma-free communities and connecting individuals to culturally relevant mental wellness services – real change can occur.

Please visit the i understand website for more information and downloadable resources. You can also find the petition to change the definition of suicide, on their website.