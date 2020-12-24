Live Local Give Local

Local man shares story of hope and healing after losing mom to suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Craig Welch sits down with Jordan Carson to share the very personal story of his mom’s mental health struggles which ended in suicide. Welch hopes that in sharing his story through the non profit; i understand, he can help others who may be struggling. To watch click the video above.

Resources:

Helping a friend who has lost someone by suicide

i understand love heals Podcast

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

