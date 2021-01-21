Lighting the world with love: locally made soy candles support the mission of i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The pink heart scent is filled with pink grapefruit, pomegranate, lemon peel and a hint of rosemary and cedar. Each LIMA-United By Love candle supports

i understand by donating 100% of the proceeds from the limited edition, Love Heals candle.

Each Love Heals candle is $12 and supports the i undertand love heals mission. To purchase visit Limaunitedbylove.com or iunderstandloveheals.org. You can also purchase at retail locations throughout Michigan. Below is a complete list of retail locations.

Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts – Forest Hills

Michigan Barnwood & Salvage – Mason, MI

Lennon & Willow Boutique – East Hills

Parooz – Cascade

LA Miller Boutique – Rockford

Lavender & Lace Boutique – Lowell

Covet Leisure – Grand Rapids

The Green Brick Boutique – Coopersville

Delight in Designs – Grand Rapids

Jenison Artisan Market

Mitten Floral -Muskegon

Posh n Pucks Boutique – Dorr, MI

Amore’ Trattoria Italiana (Valentine’s Day menu)

Leighs GR

Clean Juice -Knapp’s Crossing

Clean Juice – Gaslight Village

The James Salon – Ada

Nighthawk Grill and Bar – Alto

Fans in the Stands – Lowell

Fresh Thyme – 9 locations

Grand Rapids

2470 Burton, GR

Lansing

940 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823

Portage

6212 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002

Northville

15480 Sheldon Rd, Northville, MI 48168

Ypsilanti

2985 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Farmington Hills

23300 Farmington Rd, Farmington, MI 48336

East Lansing

940 Trowbridge Rd., Lansing

Rochester

2025 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Canton

43480 Ford Rd.