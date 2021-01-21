Lighting the world with love: locally made soy candles support the mission of i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The pink heart scent is filled with pink grapefruit, pomegranate, lemon peel and a hint of rosemary and cedar. Each LIMA-United By Love candle supports
i understand by donating 100% of the proceeds from the limited edition, Love Heals candle.
Each Love Heals candle is $12 and supports the i undertand love heals mission. To purchase visit Limaunitedbylove.com or iunderstandloveheals.org. You can also purchase at retail locations throughout Michigan. Below is a complete list of retail locations.
Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts – Forest Hills
Michigan Barnwood & Salvage – Mason, MI
Lennon & Willow Boutique – East Hills
Parooz – Cascade
LA Miller Boutique – Rockford
Lavender & Lace Boutique – Lowell
Covet Leisure – Grand Rapids
The Green Brick Boutique – Coopersville
Delight in Designs – Grand Rapids
Jenison Artisan Market
Mitten Floral -Muskegon
Posh n Pucks Boutique – Dorr, MI
Amore’ Trattoria Italiana (Valentine’s Day menu)
Leighs GR
Clean Juice -Knapp’s Crossing
Clean Juice – Gaslight Village
The James Salon – Ada
Nighthawk Grill and Bar – Alto
Fans in the Stands – Lowell
Fresh Thyme – 9 locations
Grand Rapids
2470 Burton, GR
Lansing
940 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823
Portage
6212 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002
Northville
15480 Sheldon Rd, Northville, MI 48168
Ypsilanti
2985 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Farmington Hills
23300 Farmington Rd, Farmington, MI 48336
East Lansing
940 Trowbridge Rd., Lansing
Rochester
2025 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Canton
43480 Ford Rd.