Lace-up to support mental health awareness with BIGGBY COFFEE and i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The 1st Annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 10th, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is holding the B the One Walk/Run on World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to be the one for someone who is struggling with their mental health.

Click the video above to watch Vonnie Woodrick from i understand-love heals!

This event is open to everyone of all ages. All participants will receive a bib, t-shirt, & goodie bag! Grab your friends and family and step out and step up for a fantastic cause! Register here for BE THE ONE RUN!