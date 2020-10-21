i understand: show support, start the conversation, reduce stigma surrounding mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-i understand is a non-profit organization that offers compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental health.

There are many ways to get involved and start the conversation. Below are some of the ways you can show your support.

Wear – Care – Share

Wear to evoke the conversation. Care to be the one for someone. Share to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

The i understand Wear, Care & Share program has allowed us to giveaway over 15,000 tees in an effort to evoke judgment free conversation and reduce the stigma around mental health and suicide.

Purchase a tee shirt by clicking here

Pink Heart Project

Give a dollar. Get a pink heart.

The Pink Heart Project is a campaign to raise awareness and funds for i understand’s mission to provide compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness. Join i understand by donating one dollar in exchange for a pink heart, and share with someone else. Let someone know you will “be the one”, if needed. Conversation is key in helping those who may be in pain or struggling. Join i understand, since we only need one person to understand. Will you be the one?

Pink hearts are available on the i understand website or by emailing: info@iunderstandhealheals.org.

Let’s Change the Conversation

i understand believes that one step to eliminating the stigma of suicide is to change the definition of the word itself. Updating the stigmatizing definition about intentionally taking one’s own life, and changing that to understanding suicide’s role as a terminal side effect of mental illness. This can help to open up conversation about mental health, brain health, and encourage those who are struggling to seek help. Sign the definition petition on the i understand website.

Local Support

i understand hosts a free monthly loss support group on the third Wednesday at Celebration Cinema at Rivertown from 6:30pm-8pm. For more information and to sign-up, please visit the i understand Facebook page.

You can also take part in weekly community walks to get out and about‘ just for the health of it’. The walks are Sunday morning at 10am – rotating between Roselle park in Ada and the White Pine Trail in Rockford. For more information visit the i understand love heels Facebook Page.