i understand provides hope and healing through a partnership with the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The difficulty that officers face after being called to the scene of a mental health crisis can be overwhelming. When the call is made to 9-1-1 after suicide, the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association goes into the home to support the family. This is an extremely difficult time. Vonnie Woodrick, Founder and CEO of i understand, knows this first-hand. This is one of the reasons why Woodrick believes it is so important to partner with the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.

Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand, and Pattie Thayer, the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association Victim Service Units Coordinator join Jordan Carson to talk more about the incredible work they’re doing. Click the video above to watch.

Donate

With the help of donations, victim advocates are able to provide some comfort and hope by leaving families with a crisis bag after such a devastating loss. Each crisis bag is provided by i understand and is filled with items from i understand, including Vonnie Woodrick’s book; ‘i understand pain love and healing after suicide’. By donating $15, you can help provide one bag to a family.

Purchase the book by clicking here.

Get involved

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.