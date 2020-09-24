i Understand provides comfort and hope to people affected by suicide and mental illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV)-i understand provides compassionate comfort to individuals and communities affected by suicide and mental illness. Vonnie Woodrick, I Understand CEO, began the non-profit to help eliminate the stigma surrounding suicide, and to continue the conversation and spark awareness.

Vonnie Woodrick created the “i understand” organization after her husband lost his battle with depression in 2003.

“I thought death by suicide was something a crazy person did,” Woodrick said. “But now, we know death by suicide is a side effect of an illness, so we need to treat all mental health issues like illnesses.”

Volunteers from across the community helped at Pink Heart Day, which was declared September 10th, by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Pink Heart Day was held at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, in Grand Rapids on September 10, 2020. Community supporters along with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Doug Meijer, Vonnie Woodrick and many businesses came to show support, during the drive-through event, to keep the conversation going about suicide and mental health awareness. Mayor Bliss also declared Sept. 10 as Pink Heart Day. Click the video above to watch Pink Heart Day.

Doug Meijer supporting i Understand at Pink Heart Day.

There are many ways ‘i Understand’ is helping and providing resources across the West Michigan community. For more information, visit the i Understand website.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

Definition Petition – change the conversation by understanding through our Definition Petitioni understand pain

Vonnie Woodrick also wrote the book, Love and healing after suicide.