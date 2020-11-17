i Understand love heals: 2 events you won’t want to miss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

In the past, i understand has observed International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – a day in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. An annual event that brings these loved ones together is by participating in the Grand Rapids Jaycee Santa Parade. The parade has been cancelled this year; however, you will still I Understand staff and supporters out and about (following COVID guidelines) on a trolley, Saturday, November 21st.

I Understand will be honoring loved ones by visiting area organizations by supporting community members experiencing homelessness, along with children at local hospitals, and families who are struggling to put gifts under the tree this holiday. I Understand supporters have found that helping others can help in their own grieving process. You can help join in the effort to get 100 toys donated to TOYS for TOTS in one hour. For more information visit the I Understand love heals Facebook page.

Holiday Pop-up Shop

Get ready to shop for a great cause! The I Understand Holiday Market will take place on Main Street in Lowell, MI on Friday, November 20th, 11AM – 9PM. i understand will be at Fans in the Stands located at 207 E Main St. The organization will have all the new i understand merchandise for sale, including; Lima candles, gift boxes, logo wear, camo hats, umbrellas, signed copies of i understand pain, love and healing after suicide and more!

Plus, every purchase will receive a FREE i understand “be the one” tee!

Want to shop online and pick up? It’s easy! I Understand will deliver curbside to your car – simply message send a Facebook message when you arrive!