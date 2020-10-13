i understand and Doug Meijer offering compassion, comfort and healing through conversation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-i understand is a non-profit organization that offers compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness.

Vonnie Woodrick (Founder of i understand) and Doug Meijer (Meijer Foundation) are partnering to bring more awareness to the issue of suicide. i understand believes in a future where the stigma associated with suicide, brain health, and mental illness is erased. Click the video above to watch.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.