Give the gift of conversation with the help of ‘i Understand’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Saturday, November 21 is International Suicide Survivor Loss Day, a day dedicated to those who have lost loved ones due to suicide. i Understand volunteers and supporters decided to spread awareness and joy by delivering care packages filled with necessities, pink hearts and t-shirts to local organizations. AYA Youth Collective, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and AMA Without Boarders were recipients of the donations.

Along with care packages, i Understand also designated a local Toys for Tots donation site, where the goal was to collect 100 toys in one-hour. The result? A collection of 238 toys in 60-minutes!

Elle, a local Forest Hills Eastern student, and i Understand ambassador shared her story of love and loss of her own sister from suicide. Jordan Carson had the opportunity to interview her on why people should continue the conversation in their own home, and use i Understand as a resource.

Click the video above to watch the interview.

