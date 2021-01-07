Full story: Craig Welsh talks the loss of his mother, hoping to help others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-As we look back at our Live Local-Give Local stories from 2020, one of the stories that stands out is this one. The non-profit "i understand" helps to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness.

Vonnie Woodrick (Founder of i understand) is working with her staff, volunteers, and community members to bring more awareness to the issue of suicide. i understand believes in a future where the stigma associated with suicide, brain health, and mental illness is erased.