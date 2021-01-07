Live Local Give Local

Full story: Craig Welsh talks the loss of his mother, hoping to help others

I understand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Grand Rapids native, Craig Welch sits down with Jordan Carson to share the very personal story of his mom’s mental health struggles which ended in suicide. Welch hopes that in sharing his story through the non profit; i understand, he can help others who may be struggling. To watch his full story, click the video above.

Resources:

Helping a friend who has lost someone by suicide

i understand love heals Podcast

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Jordan Carson

More Live Local Give Local

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon