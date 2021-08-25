Events: Support mental health awareness with events by i Understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Events are starting to take place again, and people are excited! If you’re looking for local ways to get out and about and also help a worthy cause, i understand is holding several events, and you’re invited! See the list below to check out what’s ahead, to step out and step up for a fantastic cause!

PINK HEART DAY with BIGGBY COFFEE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th

Biggby Coffee will be offering a way for you to round-up your change to support i understand at 70 West Michigan locations. The first 100 customers who round-up their change to the next dollar, at each location, will receive an i understand pink heart stress ball!

Stop by your local Biggby Coffee on September 10th and be the one for someone by rounding up to encourage mental/brain health awareness.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME MEMORIAL GOLF OUTING

SATURDAY, SEPTEMER 18th

“Team JL” is hosting their second annual ‘The Best is Yet to Come Golf Outing’ in memory of Jessica Morton at Boulder Creek Golf Course. Jessica, who died by suicide in 2016, loved golf and was the kind of woman that made everyone around her feel accepted and loved. This year’s event will benefit i understand.

TOGETHER WE FIGHT SUICIDE! YOU ARE NOT ALONE!

More information and to register, click here!

BE THE ONE RUN

The 1st Annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 10th, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MI. October 10th is World Mental Health Day which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i Understand Love Heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. Our goal with this event is to encourage individuals to be the one for someone who is struggling with their mental health.

This event is open to everyone of all ages. All participants will receive a bib, t-shirt, & goodie bag.

Register here for BE THE ONE RUN!