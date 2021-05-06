During Mental Health Awareness Month, mom shares heartbreaking story hoping to help other parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mental health issues are on the rise, especially in young adults and adolescence. During Mental Health Awareness Month, a local mom is sharing her story of losing her son to suicide, in hopes of helping other parents. Jordan Carson sat down with the local mom, Sheriff Michelle Young, and Vonnie Woodrick from i understand on what parents need to know, and how together we can change the conversation surrounding suicide.

Click the video player above to watch.

“Talk to your kids, see how they’re dong, check up on them on a daily basis. One day could be good, the next not so good. Check-in on them. Even if their door says ‘KEEP OUT’ that doesn’t mean its for parents” -Marlou Collins, mother of a local young man who died from suicide

Suicide affects all ages. According to the CDC website, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34, the fourth leading cause among people ages 34-54, and the fifth leading cause among people ages 45-54.

To learn more, visit the i understand website.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255