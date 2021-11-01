Doug Meijer and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss recognize November as National Family Caregiver’s Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The November Meijer Brain Health Minute commercial featuring Doug and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, recognizes National Family Caregivers Month as a time to celebrate caregivers – especially, the caregivers to family, friends and neighbors. Thank you for the sacrifices you make to ‘be the one’ for someone by providing compassionate care.

Unfortunately, the challenges of caregiving can often have a significant impact on both the physical and mental health of the caregiver and add stress to their own life. If you are a caregiver, and you start to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed, talk to someone.

Help is available 24/7, 1.800.273.TALK or for veterans 1.877. WAR VETS.