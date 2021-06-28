Community leaders shine a spotlight on Minority Mental Health Month, with i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Join i understand and local leaders to help shine a spotlight on the need for better mental/brain health resources in our minority and underserved communities in West Michigan. By working together, we can create change that will provide a better system of support. Let’s embrace our differences, celebrate our diversity and recognize that mental/brain health illnesses do not discriminate. By building stigma-free communities and connecting individuals to culturally relevant mental wellness services – real change can occur.

Please visit the i understand website for more information and downloadable resources.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

800-273-8255