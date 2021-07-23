Celebrate self-care with yoga in the park, thanks to ‘i understand’!

Live Local Give Local

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking for a fantastic event where you can relax and enjoy a little “me time”? Come celebrate Self-Care as i understand welcomes Feral Yogi to present a nourishing yoga and crystal healing sound bath event designed to help you reconnect with the most important person in your life…YOU!

Saturday, July 25th, 11:00am-12:30pm – Legacy Park in Ada

This 90 minute session at Legacy Park in Ada Village combines gentle yoga, breath work, guided relaxation, and a crystal healing sound bath. This is a “whole heart event”, so come as you are and be prepared to leave a little lighter, uplifted, and more nourished than you came. No experience is necessary.

The amazing event described above, hand reflexology and $10 voucher provided by Body Sculpt, a pair of earrings courtesy of Star Shooters, pink heart bath bomb, self-care info sheet, pink heart stress ball, and a voucher for a free specialty beverage from MudPenny in Ada.

More info: https://www.iunderstandloveheals.org/attend-event/

