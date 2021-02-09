Celebrate Pink at Leigh’s with Vonnie Woodrick of i understand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-throughout the month of February, i understand is inviting you to indulge in self-care in two fun ways!

Celebrate Pink Love at Leigh’s

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to surprise a friend or loved one with a special gift, and remind them how much you care. Wednesday, February 10th from 3pm – 6pm, stop by Leigh’s in Breton Village to say hi, pick up your LOVE HEALS candle, shop the winter sale, and receive a free flower from Vonnie Woodrick.

Bring your i understand pain, love and healing after suicide, book for Vonnie to sign or get your signed copy for only $10!

Leigh’s is located at 1942 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Pink Clean Juice for a cause

Think Pink and Red at Clean Juice for the entire month of February!

Purchase Pink or Red drinks during February and Clean Juice at both Knapp’s Crossing and Gaslight Village will donate $1 per bottle sold to i understand!

The pink drink is filtered water, organic lemon, maple syrup and organic pitaya powder. Why dink pink? It brings a healthy balance to your gut micro biome.

The red drink is organic apple, organic beer, organic carrot and organic lemon. Red is said to be a must have for workout recovery.

Visit Clean Juice today and help support a great mission while practicing a little self-care!