An invitation to get involved with great resources from i understand

i understand – pain, love and healing after suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-*When Vonnie Woodrick lost her Husband Rob to suicide in 2003, she found herself longing for one thing in particular – understanding. The stigma of mental illness loomed large one Rob’s death and made healing difficult. Vonnie however, found the common assumptions surrounding suicide to be false. Rob was not ‘crazy’. He did not choose to take his own life. He was in agony and only wanted the pain to end. Why didn’t more people understand?

This is the story of how loved transformed Vonnie’s brokenness into hope – not only for herself and her family, but for anyone struggling from the darkness of suicide.

*excerpt from the book

“This book is an invitation to be brave enough to share our demons with others, so that we can let them go” – Mariel Hemingway

Purchase the book at the i understand website

Purchase the book via Amazon

‘Be the One’ Podcast with Vonnie and Aaron

A moment of serendipity in the universe brought together two people who have a passion for mental illness awareness, and Be The One is message behind that meeting. For those who are hurting, for people who support others in need, this podcast is for you. Join the conversation on the Be the One podcast!

Listen here: https://iunderstandloveheals.org/podcast

Words on Bathroom Walls Movie hosted by i understand

November 12th – 6:30pm

Celebration Cinema Rivertown

Tickets are $8 – Purchase tickets here

Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate with inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. Based on a novel of the same name by Julia Walton.

Michigan Sheriffs’ Association Victim Service Unit Partnership

i understand is proud to sponsor the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association Victim Service Units. We understand these volunteers have a very difficult job, visiting those who have experienced the devastation of losing a loved one to suicide. We applaud their courage and compassion displayed during their selfless work.i understand provided Courage and Compassion Recognition Certificates to all Advocates within the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association 52 units throughout our state. Each Advocate also received a ‘tool kit’ that includes the book i understand pain, love and healing after suicide by Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand, an info card, help card and bookmark. Furthermore, over 2500 ‘Be the One’ bags have been distributed by i understand to the Victim Service Units for the Advocates to gift to families they encounter on a call.