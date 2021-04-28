Write and send uplifting cards for Hospice of Michigan patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-You’ve decided you want to become a volunteer. Congratulations! You may be wondering, what organization? How much time do I need to give? Imagine volunteering by simply writing uplifting cards to patients who can use a lift? Hospice of Michigan lets you write and send cards to their patients. You can make a profound difference in the lives of local patients and their families. Volunteering with Hospice of Michigan could be your life’s best work. Making cards can make a difference, here’s how…

Guidelines for sending cards for patients:

Make sure the message is upbeat and positive to help brighten the patient’s day. Try to refrain from using statements like “Get well soon” or “I hope you feel better soon” as these can be discouraging for hospice patients.

There are often requests for birthday cards for patients so HOM is always appreciative of birthday cards.

Feel free to purchase cards or make your own if you are crafty! If you have any young kids that would like to color/make some artwork, patients would love that as well!

Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Hospice of Michigan Ada office at the address below:

Hospice of Michigan ATTN: Megan Cadle 989 Spaulding Ave SE, Ada, MI 49301

Thank you so much for wanting to help the Hospice of Michigan volunteer program!