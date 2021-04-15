Volunteering with Hospice of Michigan could be your life’s best work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-National Volunteer Week is April 18-24, and if you’re looking for a way to give back, Hospice of Michigan has several ways to get involved. You can make a profound difference in the lives of Hospice of Michigan patients and their families. Jordan Carson sat down with two volunteers in the West Michigan community who say that volunteering with HOM is some of their life’s best work. Click the video above to watch!

See the many ways you can volunteer at the link below! This could be your life’s best work.

If you’re interested in joining the Hospice of Michigan volunteer family, visit the Volunteer Application link below for more information.