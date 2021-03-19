Max’s Big Camp Out: 11-year old boy camps out for a year raising money for sick neighbor, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice to benefit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-For the last year, 11-year old Max from Great Britain has been camping out to raise money for the hospice that took care of his neighbor. His incredible effort is inspiring people across the world to join him on March 27th for Max’s Big Camp Out. Max is encouraging children (and adults) to have their own camp out to raise money for their favorite charity. That’s why Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice are following Max’s lead and encouraging everyone across the state to participate in this fun, family-friendly event to raise money for Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children, which is the only statewide pediatric hospice program in the country.

Watch Max’s Big Camp Out story featured on the Today Show

Hospice of Michigan has put together fun family activities, from story time with a princess to campfire songs and much more. HOM will be sharing these activities on the Hospice of Michigan social media pages the night of the event.

If you register ahead of time, you will receive an e-mail the day before “camp out” with a link to all of the activities you and your family would like to do at anytime on March 27th. If you have children, grandchildren or know anyone with children, please share this with them and ask them to participate.

Max’s story has inspired people around the world – so join us on Saturday, March 27, and encouraging everyone across the state to participate in this fun, family-friendly event to raise money for Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children.

Max’s Big Camp Out to benefit Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice All details, including registration and donation information, can be found here.