Hospice of Michigan’s “Be the Bridge” campaign helps families receive care without leaving home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Every day throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Michigan receives urgent calls from families wanting to know…

How can we get the support we need to care for our loved ones?

Will my loved one be alone at their end of their life?

We need help but we don’t know where to turn!

Hospice of Michigan recently launched a campaign, “Be the Bridge” – that is designed to help the community understand that they have this resource for their loved one. The message encourages people not to wait to call. HOM is here to help be that bridge of support families need.

Many patients are reluctant to seek care at the ER or their physician, so their declining without the support they need. Family members and patients can call HOM directly to get the guidance and support they need, without leaving their home.

Anyone can refer a patient to hospice. Even you. If you have any questions, please call: 1-888-247-5701