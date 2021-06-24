Hospice of Michigan Anchors Program supports families and siblings during a difficult time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Parents never want to need end of life care for a child, but when that difficult choice is made, Hospice of Michigan’s Anchors Program is there for families every step of the way. The program was founded more than 25 years ago, to become a resource to support families when a cure was no longer an option for their child. Thanks to a transformative gift from Jo Elyn Nyman, a pediatric psychotherapist and supporter of children’s causes, Hospice of Michigan has been able to expand their services through palliative support and research programs statewide. The support was made possible through gifts from the Samuel and Jean Frankel Foundation, which was started by Nyman’s parents.

Because of this gift, Hospice of Michigan is able of offer services free of charge to children and families through the Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children. It will also establish the Center for Pediatric Research and Education, a first-of-its-kind research center in the nation dedicated to exploring and educating on the unique end-of-life issues faced by children and their families. The program is recognized nationally because of the specialized expertise and extraordinary work.

Click the video above to see Jordan Carson talk to James B. Fahner; Founder of the James B. Fahner Pediatric Hospice Program, Bradd Hemker; Medical Director for the Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Program for Children, and Marcie Hillary; SVP of Community Relations at Hospice of Michigan.

