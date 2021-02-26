$1-million donation helps families provide care through Hospice of Michigan’s Caregiver Support Fund

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Dolores Bos Family Caregiver Support Fund honors the memory of Larry’s wife of 64 years, a loyal donor who was committed to helping others through life’s challenges. The fund is designed to provide the support and resources family caregivers need to care for their loved ones, bringing honor and dignity to each day they have together. Dolores passed away unexpectedly. The Dolores Bos Family Caregiver Fund helps in the following ways:

Items that improve a patient’s comfort and quality-of-life for families that may be struggling to finance, such as heating and cooling repairs, cell phones, meals, small utility bills, etc.

Access to a 24/7 caregiver support line to answer questions and dispatch a nurse to a patient’s home during crises, if needed.

Social work support for couples and family members struggling emotionally while caring for a loved one or re-establishing a healthy lifestyle following a death.

Grief support counseling for family members before and after the death of their loved one.

The Dolores Bos Family Caregiver Support Fund honors the couple’s legacy of generosity in serving others, especially their shared commitment to the not-for-profit hospice mission. Both a founding member of the Hospice of Michigan Foundation Board and past chair of the not-for-profit’s board of trustees, Larry has been a passionate advocate for the organization for nearly three decades. Dolores was also dedicated to HOM’s fundraising efforts and applied her artistic skills in creating Hospice of Michigan’s Crystal Rose, the iconic symbolic of the organization’s quality of care.

To make a contribution to the Dolores Bos Family Caregiver Support Fund, contact Marcie Hillary, senior vice president and chief development officer for Hospice of Michigan, at mhillary@hom.org.

For more information, call 888.247.5701 or visit www.hom.org.