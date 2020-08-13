Hope Unexpected, providing hope and healing to single moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When a young woman becomes unexpectedly pregnant, it can be a scary time. That’s where Hope Unexpected can help. Hope Unexpected nurtures, empowers, and equips young single moms so they can be the best they can be. This is achieved by showing mercy, love and grace through support services offered to their clients.

Along with many organizations, Hope Unexpected has had to transition their annual gala to a virtual event. An Evening of Hope will be held for 20 minutes on Thursday, September 17th at 7:20 p.m. RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 616.204.5840 | hopeunexpected@gmail.com

Virtual Evening of Hope Gala

Thursday, September 17th at 7:20 p.m. RSVP BY SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 616.204.5840 or hopeunexpected@gmail.com

For more information on Hope Unexpected, or to support their mission, visit HopeUnexpected.org.