Hope Unexpected provides moms with essential items, emotional support and healing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Hope Unexpected is a non-profit organization in the West Michigan community that helps to support and nurture unsuspecting mothers, and their children. Mercy, love and grace are shown through hospitality and support via multiple services offered to their clients. The goal of Hope Unexpected is to bridge the gap and offer support to make success and self-sufficiency possible for moms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many mothers have been laid off or have completely lost their jobs. Support is needed for their families more than ever.

Susan Lickley, Executive Director Hope Unexpected, talks to Jordan Carson on what the organization is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist moms with essential items, hope and healing. Click the video above to watch.

Are you facing an unplanned pregnancy or are you a new single mom? Find support by contacting Hope Unexpected.

Help out…

Donate monetarily

Donate children’s clothing