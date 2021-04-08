Hope & Healing virtual happy hour to benefit Metro Health nurses and their critical work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Over the last year, Metro Health nurses proved that not even a pandemic could hold back their compassionate, expert care for patients. Nurses are champions on the frontline, the heart & soul of our organization & deserve to be celebrated.

Join the Metro Health Hospital Foundation on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for a virtual happy hour from 4-5 p.m.

There is no charge to attend this event; however, donations will be gratefully accepted.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a specialty gift bag with a mocktail & appetizer provided by our presenting sponsor AHC Hospitality!

HOW TO ATTEND:

RSVP by emailing events@metrogr.org or by calling 616-252-5000 to reserve your seat before March 31, 2021. A link to the virtual event will be sent upon RSVP. #LeadingHeartsAndMinds

The Metro Health Hospital Foundation's Hope & Healing virtual happy hour will celebrate Metro Health nurses' critical work. Every dollar raised will support our champions on the frontlines, who are the heart & soul of our organization. RSVP by March 31st, 20201.

