Thousands of dollars raised to surprise front line workers with restaurant gift cards

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-More than $11,000 have been raised for doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers and responders working on the front lines. The Saugatuck Rotary Club and local residents have collected thousands of dollars in monetary donations for local first responders. The donations have been used to help sustain restaurants with the purchase of gift cards from Saugatuck area restaurants. The gift cards were given to firefighters, police officers and medical field workers as a “thank-you” from the community. Jordan Carson spoke to Holland Hospital in response to the generous act of kindness. Click video above to see how you can donate.

Click the video above to learn more.